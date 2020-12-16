Chris Harrison to Dish on 'Bachelorette' Finale at Exclusive Virtual Event: How to Score an Invite (Exclusive)

The season finale of The Bachelorette is coming up -- and if you can't wait to find out what happens, Chris Harrison has you covered.

The producers of The Bachelorette are inviting fans to celebrate the drama of Season 16 with a stay-at-home viewing party hosted by Harrison and Sourced Craft Cocktails Founder Tim Angelillo.

The exclusive Zoom event will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT, prior to the season finale of The Bachelorette. It will also provide an inside look at the upcoming season of The Bachelor with Matt James, which premieres Monday, Jan. 4.

Fans will have the opportunity to ask Harrison their burning questions through the live Zoom chat box and will learn how to make The Bachelorette-themed cocktails from Sourced Craft Cocktails. Attendance is limited to the first 1,000 people that log on to www.sourcedcraftcocktails.com and purchase either The First Impression Rose or The Final Rose cocktail kits to receive a Zoom meeting invite based on availability.

"We're giving Bachelor Nation an inside look at this season and a look into the upcoming season of The Bachelor, all while we enjoy curated cocktails from Sourced Craft Cocktails," Harrison says. "Get ready for a sneak peek before the epic finale!"

"By participating in this virtual happy hour, fans of The Bachelorette are directly helping out-of-work bartenders get back to work safely," adds Angelillo, CEO of Sourced Craft Cocktails. "We’re excited for you to join us to learn the inside scoop from Chris, help put your favorite bartender back to work and raise a glass to the most dramatic cocktail ever!"

Tayshia Adams' journey comes to an end next week on The Bachelorette, airing Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

ET's Lauren Zima will be recapping everything that goes down, directly after each episode. Watch ET Live on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV or you can stream on Pluto TV and Samsung TV Plus.