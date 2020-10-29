Chris Harrison Reveals Whether We'll Get a 'Bachelorette: Men Tell All' In the Pandemic (Exclusive)

A Men Tell All may be more needed on this season of The Bachelorettethan any other -- but will production be able to make it happen? That's still unclear, host Chris Harrison told ET's Lauren Zima, but they're working on it.

"We are efforting... we want to deliver that for everybody," he said. "I can't promise anything, but we are desperately trying to pull something together."

The Bachelorette was one of the first reality shows to go back into production amid the coronavirus pandemic, but not without effort. The team worked for months to figure out how to assemble the cast and crew safely for the duration of filming, eventually quarantining both groups in a "Bachelorette bubble" at La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs in mid-July.

The Men Tell All special, which usually airs just before each season finale, sees the cast reunite on a soundstage to rehash all the drama. The Bachelorette team would like to maintain that in-person format if possible, Chris said.

"We are trying to avoid the virtual world. If that's what we have to do, maybe, but that's not the best look," he explained. "I'm looking at all these talk shows and honestly, most of them just don't look good because of the way we're trying to communicate now."

"It's just better to be in person, but can we do that safely?" he asked. "We're going to try and find out, so we're efforting very, very strongly because if there was ever a season where we needed a Tell All, this is it. There's a lot to tell all."

This season of The Bachelorette features double the drama, as ET learned on Aug. 3 that Clare Crawley exited her role as lead roughly two weeks into filming after falling for one of her men. Tayshia Adams was brought in as a new Bachelorette, and fans finally got their first tease of her entrance on Tuesday night's episode.

The episode -- which included Clare referring to frontrunner Dale as her "fiance" and the other men considering whether to just walk out on the season -- is on the "Mount Rushmore of episodes," Chris raved.

"[But] week 4 is even more incredible," he teased of next week's episode, which will air on Thursday, Nov. 5. "So, those two episodes will definitely go down in the history books."

In the meantime, Chris is celebrating his new collection with Manly Bands. The partnership was a "no brainer" for the host, given how it aligns with his love of good love stories.

"I do love love. I love weddings. I love when people get engaged. I have seen so many amazing love stories and engagements and I know how hard it is and how special it is to find that," he said. "When Manly Bands came to me and asked if I would be a part of this... I was just excited because they really allowed me to be really involved in creating these rings."

"They are truly incredible quality, you will feel that when you get them, but they really allowed me to create this spectrum where you can find that ring that speaks to you," Chris added.

Copyright 2020 Manly Bands

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Due to Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3, next week's episode will air on Thursday, Nov. 5. See more in the video below.