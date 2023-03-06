Chris Evans and Ana de Armas Go From First Date to Deadly Duo in Action-Packed 'Ghosted' Trailer

Apple TV+ has released the trailer for the upcoming romantic action-comedy Ghosted, starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. The film follows Evans, a regular civilian named Cole, who finds himself falling head over heels for de Armas, an undercover spy named Sadie, on the first date.

The whirlwind romance throws the unlikely duo into a world of international espionage. Ghosted's official synopsis teases the film, which reads, "Salt-of-the-earth Cole (Evans) falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie (de Armas)—but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world."

In the trailer, Cole asks Sadie out, "I was just wondering if you wanted to go out sometime?" he suggests. Sadie quickly responds, "You want to get a coffee?" and the two head off on what would become an incredibly unlikely romance. On the premise of a "grand romantic gesture," Cole flies to London to go after Sadie who has gone M.I.A. and stopped responding to his texts.

Freshly out of the taxi cab, Cole is drugged, kidnapped and seemingly doomed until fully armed and dangerous Sadie comes to the rescue.

The film promises action, romance and humor as the duo navigates the treacherous world of espionage after just one date.

In addition to Evans and de Armas, Ghosted also features a supporting cast that includes Adrien Brody, Mike Moh, Amy Sedaris, Tim Blake Nelson, Tate Donovan and Burn Gorman.

This marks the third project Evans and De Armas have collaborated on, following 2019's Knives Out and The Grey Man in 2022.

Ghosted is directed by Dexter Fletcher who's behind blockbuster projects such as Rocketman, The Offer, and Eddie and the Eagle.

Ghosted will be available for streaming on Apple TV+ on April 21.