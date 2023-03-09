Chris Appleton Confirms Lukas Gage Romance: 'Very Much in Love'

Chris Appleton is gushing about his beau! In a preview clip of Friday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 39-year-old celebrity hairstylist confirms he's dating Lukas Gage.

"I'm very happy. Very much in love and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special," Appleton says of the 27-year-old White Lotus star. "Love is a really special thing and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special."

Here's to love! 💛 Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton spills on his new relationship with @lukasgage. pic.twitter.com/xKBA9vm1j2 — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) March 15, 2023

Romance rumors between the pair started last month after they traveled to Mexico together and shared pics from their trip on Instagram. When Appleton and Gage got back from their vacation, the speculation ramped up as they posed on a red carpet together and got flirty with each other on social media.

Gage addressed the chatter in two March interviews, though he stopped short of confirming his relationship status.

"I'm a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody's business and nothing can be sacred," Gage told The New York Times. "It's a weird line that I'm still trying to figure out."

He later told Net-a-Porter that he and Appleton are "just hanging out."