Chloe X Halle Channel Spice Girls in 2020 GLAAD Media Awards Performance With 'RuPaul’s Drag Race' Alums

Chloe X Halle spiced up our lives during the 2020 GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday! The sisters delivered a nostalgia-filled performance of their latest single, "Do It," dressing up as the Spice Girls while at The Chapel at The Abbey.

The two were accompanied by RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Mayhem Miller and Naomi Smalls for the prerecorded show. Chloe channeled her inner Mel B (Scary Spice), wearing animal print and space buns. Halle was Victoria Beckham's Posh Spice, Smalls was a perfect Geri Halliwell aka Ginger Spice, and Mayhem looked sweet as Emma Bunton's Baby Spice. Miss Vanjie embodied Mel C's Sporty Spice.

The five superstars brought their best moves to the group performance. Fans online couldn't help but praise Chloe X Halle, as well as the Drag Race stars.

if you wanna be my lovaaa 🐯💎💋@spicegirls pic.twitter.com/gWWfKJX5Aj — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) July 31, 2020

For the first time ever, the 31st annual GLAAD Media Awards were held virtually in light of the coronavirus crisis, and featured prerecorded messages from the night's big winners -- which included Lil Nas X, Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy, Rachel Maddow, and Booksmart director Olivia Wilde and stars Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein.

The event, which honors TV, movies, music and the press for "fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues," was hosted by comedians Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere, and also featured performances from Ben Platt and Shea Diamond.

During the virtual event, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union used their platform to honor and thank their 13-year-old daughter, Zaya, for expanding their view of the world.

"We stand as allies with the LGBTQ+ community, as proud parents of a transgender child," Wade said, as he stood side by side with his wife, outdoors in front of an old wood structure. "Our daughter Zaya is leading us on our journey, and we're doing all we can to give every one of our kids the ability to live their truth."

"I didn't always understand how to do that, but I want to thank Zaya for teaching me," he added, "and GLAAD for elevating the images and messages that accelerate acceptance in every family."

Demi Lovato also stood up for transgender youth, telling kids she wants to "remind trans youth that you matter."

"I know things are crazy hard right now, and you may not have your usual support system around you...but don’t let anyone, especially the Trump administration, fool you into thinking you are anything less than perfect and meant to be." she noted. "Be proud of who you are, keep your voices loud and strong, and know that we’re out here fighting for you."

