Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Returning to TV With a 'Fixer Upper' Reboot

Chip and Joanna Gaines are returning to their television roots -- with one big change.

The couple announced on Tuesday that they will be rebooting their beloved series, Fixer Upper. The showed played out for five seasons on HGTV before airing its final episode in April 2018. Now, the Gaines are back and will premiere the Fixer Upper reboot on the Magnolia Network when it launches in 2021.

"The day we wrapped our final episode of Fixer Upper, we really believed it was a chapter closed. We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren’t done dreaming about ways to make old things new again," the couple said in a statement. "These past few years, we’ve continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we’re passionate about, but I don't think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts. We’ve missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we’re excited to do that again very soon!"

In addition to the return of Fixer Upper, the Magnolia Network is set to launch a show starring self-taught interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn, which will have him tackling "decorating projects on any budget or within any scope, all with a dash of humor."

The Magnolia Network will also premiere Self Employed, a show that follows Fort Worth, Texas-based entrepreneur Jonathan Morris as he travels the U.S. meeting some of the country's most inspiring small-business owners.

