'Chicago P.D.' Sneak Peek: Are Voight and Miller Warming Up to Each Other? (Exclusive)

After an icy introduction, are Voight and Miller finally warming up to each other?

It appears that that may be the case when Chicago P.D. returns Wednesday, as Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and Samantha Miller (Nicole Ari Parker), the new deputy superintendent tasked with bringing in police reform, have a heated conversation about how to go about handling the aftermath of the murder of an officer. Suspicions rise that the culprit is someone who had a grudge against the cop, but until Intelligence gets to the bottom of it, everything is at a standstill.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Miller is hesitant about giving a "slain hero" speech until she has all the facts. While it would've been expected for Voight to fight hard for her to do so, with the press pressuring her to make a formal statement, he makes a surprising move -- choosing to see where she's coming from.

"You should probably hold off on giving that hero speech for now," Voight says, surprising Miller. "We still can't explain some of his movements, so just let me do a little more digging before you put yourself out there."

Are they turning over a new leaf?

At the start of the season, executive producer Rick Eid discussed the arrival of Parker's Miller and what her presence means for Intelligence.

"We’re really excited about this new character. She will be the face of reform and will require that Voight and his team adhere to 2020 practices and regulations," Eid told ET. "The world is changing. That means Intelligence must change, too."

"There will be more scrutiny and their methods of policing will need to evolve," he noted.

Chicago P.D. returns Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. For more on the series, watch below.

