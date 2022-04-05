Check Out Murray Bartlett's Short Shorts in 'Physical' Season 2

Physical is back with season 2 in June. Ahead of its premiere, Apple TV+ shared the first look at the upcoming episodes, including newest cast member, Murray Bartlett, and his incredibly short shorts. The White Lotus star joins the series as a rival fitness instructor named Vincent Green opposite Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, a San Diego housewife who finds herself after discovering aerobics.

Season 2 sees Sheila navigating newer and bigger obstacles following the successful launch of her first fitness video – and that includes outrunning and outshining new competitors getting in the way of her attempt at building a full-fledged fitness empire. Among them is Vincent, a frenemy who also has garnered his own attention as a weight-loss guru and infomercial pioneer.

Apple TV+

“It’s an amazing show, so I’m excited to be on it,” Bartlett told ET about joining the series alongside Byrne, who is a fellow Aussie. “She’s awesome.”

In addition to Byrne and Bartlett, Physical stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci and Paul Sparks.

Created, written and executive produced by Annie Weisman, who also serves as showrunner, the series is directed by Stephanie Laing, who also serve as executive producer along with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements for Tomorrow Studios, Alexandra Cunningham, John McNamara, Sera Gamble and Byrne.

Physical season 2 premieres June 3 on Apple TV+.