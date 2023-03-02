Check Out Khloe Kardashian and Daughter True's Adorable 'Fancy Girls' Performance

Khloe Kardashian and her daughter, True, aren't just adorable together, they're also fancy!

The Good American co-founder took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a sweet video of her and her 4-year-old daughter showing off their rapping skills. In the two videos, the mother-daughter duo are glammed up with some sweet stunner shades while getting down with some rhymes.

"Sometimes we're not fancy. Sometimes we're all fancy. Hey! We're fancy with these hats! Abracadabra," rapped the little one. "We know how to do it. We know how to make it. We know how to do it and make it ourselves. We know how to make it, our birthday cake. For myself, for my birthday, with Mommy helping me."

Not to be outdone, Khloe chimed in with, "Then my birthday is in June. And I'm gonna need you to help me make my cake, too."

True doubled down in the second video with another cool performance, though Khloe conceded maybe she's not as fancy because she just woke up. Khloe captioned the video, "More 6am fancy talks on TikTok."

Not only was it an adorable moment, it was a rare time when fans got to listen to True's voice. And not only does True appear to be a future rapper, she's also an excellent dancer. She showed off her impressive skills back in December alongside her father, former NBA player Tristan Thompson.

In the video posted back in December, the father-daughter duo sang and danced to Shawn Mendes' hit, "There's Nothing Holding Me Back."

"When my princess asks if daddy can dance…anything for my baby girl ❤️👑," Tristan captioned the clip.

Tristan also displayed his impressive dancing skills, as the two performed a synchronized routine in their kitchen. He then lifted his daughter in the air and spun her around.