Charlie Watts, Rolling Stones Drummer, Dead at 80

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died. He was 80 years old.

Watts' spokesperson confirmed the news with ET on Tuesday, sharing that he died in a hospital in London, England, surrounded by his family.

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts," the statement reads. "He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family."

"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation," the statement continues. "We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."

Watts had been a member of the Rolling Stones since 1963, when he joined Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Brian Jones. He had dealt with health issues in the past. He battled throat cancer in 2004, and the cancer had gone into remission. On Aug. 5, he dropped out of the resumption of the Rolling Stones' No Filter Tour due to rehabilitation from an unspecified surgery and was replaced by Steve Jordan.

Jagger tweeted at the time, "We really look forward to welcoming Charlie back as soon as he is fully recovered. Thank you to our friend Steve Jordan for stepping in, so we can still play all the shows for you this fall."

Thank you to our friend Steve Jordan for stepping in, so we can still play all the shows for you this fall. https://t.co/IOoLgIQqND — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) August 5, 2021