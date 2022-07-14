Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Reacts to Him Not Supporting Her on OnlyFans

Charlie Sheen's daughter, Sami, says her famous father still hasn't come around to her joining OnlyFans, never mind the actor's public stance last month coming out in support of her decision.

The 18-year-old made the statement Thursday after leaving Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills, where a TMZ camera asked her about her parents' support after she joined the subscription-based adult social media platform. Sami said she's "super grateful" to have her mother, Denise Richards', support.

But, when asked if the Two and a Half Men star has come around, Sami said, "No, he hasn't. Not too much." When asked how it made her feel, Sami said, "I don't know." ET reached out to Sheen, who had no comment via his publicist, Jeff Ballard.

Sami's comments come less than a month after Sheen changed his tune and said he supports Sami's decision to join OnlyFans. The actor credited Richards for the about-face, saying his ex-wife made some very valid points. He initially expressed disapproval.

In a statement to ET, released by Sheen's publicist, the actor said the Wild Things star "has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed." The actor added, "Now more than ever, it's essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly.”

Sheen's about-face came just hours after Richards took to Instagram and doubled down in her support of their daughter joining OnlyFans, where Sami has just under 12,000 followers and charges $19.99 for "exclusive content."

Shortly after Sami joined the platform, Denise followed suit. She charges $25 per month for her content.