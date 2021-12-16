Charlie Puth Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID-19

Charlie Puth is sharing an unfortunate health update with his fans.

The "See You Again'' artist took to Twitter on Wednesday night to reveal that he's tested positive for COVID-19, but assured everyone that he's on the mend.

"Hey everyone. I tested positive for Covid this morning. I’m not feeling amazing but I think the worst is behind me," Puth shared.

The musician explained that he was sharing the news in an effort to encourage others to be extra cautious with their health amid the pandemic.

"I write you this update, feeling like complete ass, in hopes that you will be safe and careful this holiday season," he concluded. "Love you and I’ll speak to you very soon."

Puth's diagnosis comes shortly after a string of celebs who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks, as the pandemic precautions have been gradually relaxed across the country.

Production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hillshalted production this week after Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, and Lisa Rinna tested positive. Additionally Doja Cat revealed on Sunday that she'd also contracted COVID-19 and had decided to pull out of the remaining iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert dates.

