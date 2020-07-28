Charlie Balducci, MTV 'True Life' Star, Dead at 44

MTV star Charlie Balducci has died. He was 44.

Balducci, best known for starring in the MTV reality series True Life: I’m Getting Married back in 2002, died at his home in New York on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

Balducci was discovered by paramedics, unresponsive in his bed on Saturday morning, TMZ reports. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Balducci's mother spoke with TMZ and said that her son hadn't exhibited any kind of sickness and that his death was unexpected.

According to E! Online, the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet identified Balducci's cause of death.

Balducci was famous for appearing with his now-wife, Sabrina, in the MTV reality series. The pair got married as part of the show and went on to welcome two sons.

After early fame as a reality TV figure, Balducci went on to found and run the nonprofit group NYC Arts Cypher, an organization that states it is "committed to promoting positive values through artist and entertainment programs, projects and events," and caters specifically to "at-risk youth who have difficulty working in an education setting."