Charles Kimbrough, 'Murphy Brown' Star, Dead at 86

Charles Kimbrough -- known for his role as news anchor Jim Dial Murphy Brown -- has died. He was 86.

Kimbrough's son, John Kimbrough, confirmed to The New York Times that the actor died in Culver City, California, on Jan. 11. No cause of death has been released at this time.

Prior to finding success in Murphy Brown, Kimbrough was known for his work on the stage. In 1970, he was nominated for a Tony Award for his role in Company on Broadway. In addition, he appeared in stage productions of A.R. Gurney’s Sylvia at the Manhattan Theater Club in 1995, and the Broadway revival of Harvey in 2012.

Getty Images

Kimbrough was perhaps most known for playing alongside Candice Bergan in Murphy Brown, which aired on CBS for 10 seasons from 1988 to1998. During his time on the show, Kimbrough played Jim Dial, who fit the mold of a stoic newsman with perfect hair.

For this role, Kimbrough was nominated for an Emmy, and in 2018, he reprised his character for three episodes in the reboot.

Getty Images

Kimbrough's other acting credits include Kojack, The Wedding Planner and The Huchback of Notre Dame.

He is survived by his son, Jim, stepdaughter, Holly Howland, and sister, Linda Kimbrough.