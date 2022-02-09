Channing Tatum Says He Won't Be Waxing for 'Magic Mike 3': 'We Are Going to Change With the Times'

Channing Tatum is tired of waxing his body to play stripper Mike Lane. After ridding himself of all hair in the first Magic Mike film and Magic Mike XXL, the 41-year-old actor said he's ditching the wax for the upcoming third film.

"We are going to change with the times, and I'm not going to do the whole waxing thing," Tatum shared on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I think I'm just going to go naturale."

Host Kimmel asked, "The times? Is that out now, waxing for male dancers?"

Tatum replied, "I think we're going to try to change it. It's a new day."

"Is this just because you don't want to wax anymore?" Kimmel quipped.

"Yeah, pretty much," Tatum admitted. "A little bit of hair is fine!"

The former stripper, who helped create the Magic Mike movies, admitted that he wasn't immediately on board with doing a third Magic Mike movie.

"I wasn't sure if I wanted to make a third movie. I was like, 'We kind of did a lot in the first two movies,'" he said, noting that he had two requirements for making a third installment.

"One, I wanted to make the Super Bowl of stripper movies. The first movie we had to stay honest to what that world is and the dancing's not all that cool in the world, and we pushed it a little bit, but I really want to have professional, like, the best dancers in the world going off in this one," he explained. "And secondly, I wanted to have a female central character."

Without naming who would be playing this role, Tatum did reveal, "She might dance a little bit."

ET recently spoke with Tatum about another Magic Mike star possibly returning to the franchise -- Matthew McConaughey.

“I'd love that. I didn’t know if Matthew would want to do it, he loves what he did in the first movie so much. He was like, ‘I don’t want to touch it,’” Tatum told ET.