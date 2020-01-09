Chadwick Boseman's '42' to Be Re-Released in Theaters as a Tribute to the Late Actor

One of Chadwick Boseman's most iconic films is returning to theaters. ET can confirm that the 2013 film 42 will be re-released in AMC Theaters as a tribute to the late actor, who died last month after a years-long battle with colon cancer.

In honor of Boseman's life and work, AMC will show the film in which Boseman stars as baseball legend Jackie Robinson in over 300 theaters beginning on Thursday, Sept. 3. The decision to show the movie came after fans chose 42 as their favorite of Boseman's performances, along with 2018's Black Panther, in which he played the titular role.

Tickets to the movie, which will be shown at most open AMC locations across the country, will be just $5. In light of COVID-19, the theater chain will continue to enforce safety and cleanliness procedures during all of the showings.

Following Boseman's death, his 42 co-star, Harrison Ford, remembered the late actor as a "hero" in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Chadwick Boseman was as compelling, powerful and truthful as the characters he chose to play," Ford said. "His intelligence, personal dignity and deep commitment inspired his colleagues and elevated the stories he told. He is as much a hero as any he played. He is loved and will be deeply missed."

Click here to find where 42 is playing near you.