Celine Dion Celebrates Son's 21st Birthday With Sweet Pic

Celine Dion's first-born is all grown up!

The My Heart Will Go On singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate René-Charles' 21st birthday. Dion posted a throwback picture of the day René-Charles was born. The GRAMMY-winning singer is lying down on what appears to be a hospital bed, with her late husband, René Angélil, standing beside her. Dion's cradling René-Charles as a newborn.

"21 years of dreams have already passed," Dion penned in the caption. "We gave you life… Thank you very much for giving us the wonderful gift of becoming your parents. Since that day, I’ve been thriving as I watch you grow. Your intelligence, your generosity, your courage, and your great sensitivity never cease to move me."

"We guided you from our dreams, by holding your hand. Keep exploring and above all, listen to your heart knowing that you are always carried by our love, so that now your own dreams can come true," she continued. "Happy Birthday René-Charles! Have fun my darling… We adore you! T.V.E.C. - Dad, Mom, Nelson and Eddy xx."

Dion is reportedly known for signing off with T.V.E.C. in her posts. The acronym is for the French phrase, "Tout va être correct," which translates to "everything will be okay."

Dion and Angélil had three children together during their 20-plus years of marriage -- René-Charles and 11-year-old twin boys Eddy and Nelson.

Earlier this month, the songstress paid tribute to Angélil on the six-year anniversary of his death. Angélil died on Jan. 16, 2016, after a battle with throat cancer. He was 73. Angélil was Dion's manager before they got married in 1994, and they remained together until he died.

Dion posted a black-and-white photo of Angélil and in her caption wrote, "I would be lying if I said I'm fine, I think of you at least a hundred times, cause in the echo of my voice I hear your words just like you're there… I miss you."