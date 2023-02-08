Celia Cruz Makes History as First Afro-Latina on U.S. Currency

Celia Cruz, the iconic singer known as the Queen of Salsa, has made history by becoming the first Afro-Latina to appear on U.S. currency.

The famous Cuban-American singer is slated to appear on the 25-cent coin as part of the United States Mint's 2024 American Women Quarters Program.

The program is an effort to honor the achievements made by women, according to the department's website.

Celia Cruz was 78 when she died in 2003. She was one of the most well-known Latin performers of the last century.

Cruz won numerous awards including five Grammys, a National Medal of the Arts and a posthumous GRAMMY for Lifetime Achievement.

This story was originally published by CBS Miami on Feb. 8, 2023.