Celebs React to Melania Trump's Speech and More From Night 2 of the 2020 Republican National Convention

The second night of the Republican National Convention brought some of those closest to President Donald Trump to the stage. The event also stirred a lot of debate among critics and supporters on Twitter, who had a lot of different feelings about how the evening played out.
First Lady Melania Trump closed out the night with a speech in the Rose Garden outside the White House, where she addressed a small gathering that included her husband. Unlike speeches from the first night, Melania spent more time addressing the president's accomplishments and less time attacking the Democrats.
"Just as you are fighting for your families, my husband, our family and the people in this administration, are here fighting for you," the first lady shared. "No matter the amount of negative or false media headlines or attacks from the other side, Donald Trump has not and will not lose focus on you."
"He loves this country and he knows how to get things done," she added. "As you have learned over the past five years, he's not a traditional politician. He doesn't just speak words. He demands action and he gets results."
The speech was met with a lot of love from conservative pundits and commenters, while many outspoken celebs criticized the first lady for her past support of the president's more controversial comments and actions.
A number of commenters also spoke out on the fact that Melania's speech was delivered to an audience, and the standard coronavirus precautions that had led to the RNC being held virtually were seemingly not taken into consideration.
Tuesday's RNC also featured notable addresses from Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany, and Vice President Mike Pence. The event also included a live televised presidential pardoning of Criminal Justice Activist Jon Ponder.
The night was celebrated, especially by conservatives, for showing a level-headed and more relatable side of the modern Republican Party, and was championed by many who thought the second night served as a victory of sorts.
Alternately, many felt the night was a display of disingenuousness on behalf of the Republican party.
Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.
