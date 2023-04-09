Celebs Celebrate Easter -- See All the Festive Photos!

Spring has sprung and Easter is here! Celebs from your favorite movies, TV shows, models and musicians alike are taking to social media to celebrate Easter and show a glimpse of their special day.

Whether it be Easter bunnies, baskets, colorful eggs or all of the above -- celebs know how to celebrate in style. From the royal family and the Kardashian-Jenners to Heidi Klum, check out these festive Easter posts below.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children -- Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and 4-year-old Prince Louis -- all coordinated in their blue Sunday best to attend Easter services at Windsor Castle.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe took to Instagram to share adorable photos of her daughter, True, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and their children are celebrating this Easter in Italy!

Heidi Klum

The America's Got Talent judge bared it all in this bunny-eared photo.

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer shared a photo of her newborn son and her partner, Darius Jackson.

Michelle & Barack Obama

Michelle Obama got nostalgic this Easter, sharing a montage that included their holiday traditions while living in The White House.

Zach Braff

Zach Braff celebrated Easter with his Scrubs co-stars, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke.

Tia Mowry

Tia Mowry and her family got all dressed up for Easter.

Patrick & Brittany Mahomes

The NFL star and his family all coordinated in adorable, orange outfits.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens celebrated Easter by sharing a snap of her swimming in crystal-clear ocean water.

Kylie Jenner

The Kardashian-Jenners never miss a holiday, and this Easter is no exception! Kylie posted a carousel of photos from the famous family's weekend.