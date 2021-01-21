Celebrate Valentine's Day Every Day With This Heart-Shaped Jewelry

You may have already noticed, but Valentine's Day is quickly approaching. If you haven't started shopping for a Valentine's Day gift to get that special someone -- or your most dear friends and family, depending on how you celebrate the occasion -- you might want to start now.

There are a few Valentine's Day staples that always make the rounds for the love-filled holiday. Chocolate, champagne, flower delivery -- you name it. But none feel quite as timeless as jewelry. And if you consider yourself a jewelry lover to the core, there's no denying that the gift of jewelry (along with a sweet, handwritten Valentine's day card, of course) is one that'll go down in the books.

Valentine's Day or not, any type of jewelry is worth giving or receiving. Of course, that doesn't mean you have to forgo the most common symbol of love! Hearts, in any form, will always feel like a tried-and-true option to celebrate you and your loved ones. So why not opt for bracelets, necklaces, earrings, and more the feature the classic motif?

Ahead, we've gathered our favorite heart-shaped jewelry on the market to showcase your love for Valentine's Day. Get these gifts for the most-loved person in your life, or opt for a little something for yourself. No matter what you do, these pretty baubles will be just what you need to amp up your love for the romantic day.

REVOLVE

These Murano glass earrings feature small daisy details, making them a perfect option to wear from now until spring.

$163 AT REVOLVE

Baublebar

Looking for a pair of heart-shaped earrings to jazz up your outfits for Valentine's Day and beyond? Look no further.

$36 AT BAUBLEBAR

Shopbop

Those of you who prefer a more bohemian-inspired approach to their jewelry collection will love these oversized heart earrings from Los Angeles designer Sophie Monet.

$100 AT SHOPBOP (REGULARLY $200)

Shopbop

One subtle way to incorporate hearts into your daily looks is with these minimalist-approved earrings.

$24 AT SHOPBOP

Shopbop

Layer this with your other favorite necklaces (whether they include hearts or not) for a pretty, Instagram-friendly jewelry look.

$525 AT SHOPBOP

Net-A-Porter

We love Laura Lombardi's vintage-inspired take on the classic heart pendant and necklace. And thanks to the length of this chain, it's perfect for layering.

$160 AT NET-A-PORTER

Kate Spade New York

Whether you're dressing up for a Valentine's Day date with your love or you're planning for a socially-distanced Galentine's Day with your girls, these will be perfect for any sweet, love-filled occasion.

$38 AT KATE SPADE NEW YORK (REGULARLY $48)

Mango

Even when it isn't Valentine's Day, this will be a nice pop of color to add to your winter ensembles.

$9.99 AT MANGO

Moda Operandi

Who doesn't love a pretty opal piece in their jewelry collection? This necklace from Pamela love includes a heart-shaped pendant with the precious gemstone along with a small diamond.

$590 AT MODA OPERANDI

K Kane

For an affordable piece of fine jewelry you can wear every day, K Kane makes its Chain Letter Neon bracelet -- which features a solid 14k gold charm on nylon cord -- for $88.

$88 AT K KANE

Urban Outfitters

Nothing says "Happy Valentine's Day" like a pair of red glass hearts on simple earrings.

$18 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

Nak Armstrong

Whether you're celebrating Valentine's Day or not, these adorable turquoise earrings will be a sweet addition to any pair of ears.

$250 AT NAK ARMSTRONG

Lauren Addison

If you're celebrating a special anniversary this year, these 6.5-carat diamond earrings from Lauren Addison will make the occasion even more memorable.

PRICE UPON REQUEST AT LAUREN ADDISON

Free People

Style this dainty beaded necklace with your favorite T-shirt for an added touch to your everyday outfits.

$68 AT FREE PEOPLE

Net-A-Porter

A deep blue sapphire heart will be an elevated and sophisticated touch to any jewelry collection.

$3,000 AT NET-A-PORTER

Jemma Wynne

Put a unique and unexpected spin to the timeless pearl trend with this pearl pendant from Jemma Wynne.

$2,100 AT JEMMA WYNNE

Moritz Glik

Ready to blow your S.O. away? This heart-shaped Ruby Shaker Necklace features diamonds and rubies enclosed in a white sapphire Kaleidoscope shaker.

$11,100 AT MORITZ GLIK

Net-A-Porter

If you love the idea of an eternity band, take it up a notch with this one from Sydney Evan, which features white and yellow gold as well as small diamonds.

$1,290 AT NET-A-PORTER

Moda Operandi

Nothing says "love" quite like a locket, which will be able to hold a small note or photo of the nearest and dearest to your heart. We love this vintage-inspired style from Ben-Amun.

$110 AT MODA OPERANDI

Net-A-Porter

Keep your heart on your sleeve (or rather, your pinky), with this solid gold ring, which features a deep blue sapphire stone.

$3,850 AT NET-A-PORTER