CBS Sets Midseason Premiere Dates for 'Celebrity Big Brother,' 'Good Sam,' 'The Amazing Race' and More!

Get ready to kick off 2022 with some of your favorite shows. CBS announced their midseason premiere schedule on Wednesday, revealing exactly when some celebrated shows will hitting the airwaves.

The network announced the return of four beloved reality competition series and a brand new hour-long drama Good Sam.

January will see the return of The Amazing Race for its season 33 premiere, as well as the season 11 premiere of Undercover Boss.

Medical drama Good Sam also bows on Jan. 5. The series stars Sophia Bush as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who becomes the chief of surgery after her boss -- and father -- Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith, played by Jason Isaacs, falls into a coma. Months later, he awakes and the two personalities of the confident and outspoken doctors clash as they struggle to come to terms with their unique situation.

Meanwhile, February will see the long-awaited return of Celebrity Big Brother, coming back for its third season. Then, season 42 of Survivor kicks off in March!

Wednesday, Jan. 5

8 p.m. -- The Amazing Race (Season 33 premiere)

10 p.m. -- Good Sam (premiere)



Friday, Jan. 7

8 p.m. -- Undercover Boss (Season 11 premiere)



Wednesday, Feb. 2

8 p.m. -- Celebrity Big Brother (Season 3 premiere)



Wednesday, March 9

8 p.m. -- Survivor (Season 42 premiere)

