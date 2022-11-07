CBS' Pickleball Tournament 'Pickled' Reveals Eight Unlikely Celebrity Teams

CBS' celebrity pickleball tournament, Pickled, featuring 16 celebrities from various fields of entertainment, has revealed its teams of eight -- and they're quite surprising, to say the least.

Billed as a sports comedy special hosted by Stephen Colbert, Pickled stars celebrities like Emma Watson, Kelly Rowland, Daniel Dae Kim, June Diane Raphael, Luis Guzman, Max Greenfield and Dierks Bentley as they compete in a pickleball tournament in an effort to win the title of "champion."

Cari Champion, John Michael Higgins and Bill Raftery will provide color commentary.

According to CBS' press release, Pickled is also a fundraising effort to support Comic Relief safety programs, which "address the life-altering impact of homelessness, rootlessness and lack of safety often experienced by children and families living in poverty."

The unlikely celebrity teams of two, revealed Monday, will be fascinating to chronicle as many of them have no obvious common connection to each other. But perhaps that's part of the point.

See the celebrity teams below.

TEAM: DINK FLOYD

CELEBRITIES: Kelly Rowland and Murray Bartlett

TEAM: PARTY ‘TIL YOU CUKE

CELEBRITIES: Tig Notaro and “Mystery Player”

TEAM: THE PADDLE SNAKES

CELEBRITIES: June Diane Raphael and Paul Scheer

TEAM: TAKE THIS LOB AND SHOVE IT

CELEBRITIES: Jaime Camil and Aisha Tyler

TEAM: THE VOLLEY RANCHERS

CELEBRITIES: Sugar Ray Leonard and Emma Watson

TEAM: DANIEL DAE LUIS

CELEBRITIES: Luis Guzmán and Daniel Dae Kim

TEAM: DILL-I-AM

CELEBRITIES: Jimmie Allen and Max Greenfield

TEAM: WHEN HARRY NET RALLY

CELEBRITIES: Dierks Bentley and Phil Keoghan

Pickled premieres Thursday, Nov. 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.