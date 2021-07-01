CBS News Reporter Jericka Duncan Talks Interviewing Bill Cosby After His Release From Prison (Exclusive)

CBS News' Jericka Duncan says Bill Cosby is excited to be back at his home in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, after the 83-year-old comedian was released from prison on Wednesday due to his 2018 conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand getting overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Cosby’s legal team granted CBS News the interview on Wednesday inside Cosby's home, allowing Duncan to talk with him upstairs for three minutes. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Duncan about Cosby's demeanor following the stunning turn of events.

"It was obvious he was comfortable, he was relaxed, he was back home," Duncan shares. "But he said that this was bigger than him, that this was a message that goes out to the world in terms of what happened with his case. He said it was unjust and that justice had finally been served yesterday upon his release. ... The conversation wasn't long, but again, you get a better sense of how he's doing and he was very relaxed, very comfortable, and like I said, I walked in on him wrapping up a conversation with someone and they were joking and laughing and whatnot."

"But not the case for those 60-plus women who said that this man .... they accused him of sexual assault," she adds. "Those women, one of whom we spoke to, said they were disappointed and they felt like justice was not served."

Duncan said that one thing Cosby was paying attention to was his weight loss, and that he was also looking forward to reconnecting with his wife of 57 years, Camille.

"He looked very relaxed, he looked at peace, obviously being at home I'm sure helps," she says. "His publicist told us that he went into prison over 210 or 15 pounds and he came out now weighing about 173. He said he weighed himself this morning. But he claims that Bill Cosby was up till two o'clock this morning telling jokes and up very early this morning, had his breakfast, and now he's waiting to be reconnected with his wife, Camille, who hasn't seen him since her husband went into prison almost three years ago."

Duncan said that Cosby's team is currently focusing on the fact that he's been released from prison, and not the potential civil suits he could be facing from women who have accused him of sexual assault.

"Remember, Gloria Allred -- an attorney who was also acting as a spokesperson for some of the alleged victims -- is not finished," Duncan notes. "There are still possibly some civil lawsuits out there, and when we asked his publicist about that, he said, 'Well, we're not worried about that, you know, we're in the moment. We're focused on the fact that Bill Cosby is home and that's where we want the attention to be and where we want the attention to stay.' So, he said we're not focused on that, we're focused on the fact that Bill Cosby is home and pretty soon he'll be reconnected with his wife."

Cosby was initially charged in the Constand case in 2015, and has maintained that his encounter with Constand was consensual. He was acquitted during his first trial in 2017. The next year, during Cosby's retrial, he was convicted of all three felony sex-assault counts. But on Wednesday, the court found that an agreement Cosby had with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case, according to documents obtained by ET. Cosby previously said that he relied on that agreement before agreeing to testify in his accuser's civil lawsuit.

On Wednesday, Cosby tweeted a statement after his release. "I have never changed my stance nor my story," the tweet reads. "I have always maintained my innocence. Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law."

His attorney, Brian Perry, said, "We've said from day one, we just didn't think he was treated fairly. And that...the system has to be fair, and fortunately the Supreme Court agreed with us. He's happy, his wife is happy. The system only works if it's fair to all sides. That's the bottom line."