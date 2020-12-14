CBS Announces New Home Makeover Series 'Secret Celebrity Renovation'

Ready for a brand-new home makeover show with an A-list twist? CBS has you covered!

On Monday, the network announced that it has ordered a new one-hour reality series, Secret Celebrity Renovation, hosted by ET's very own Nischelle Turner. The show will give celebs the chance to gift a surprise home renovation to someone special in their lives, a meaningful hometown supporter who helped guide them to success.

Celebs from the worlds of music, sports and entertainment will be featured on the show, including NBA All-Star Chris Paul, rapper and The Talk host Eve, actor and comedian Wayne Brady, NFL Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith and more.

Turner will also be joined by an All-Star design team to head up the celeb renovations, including home improvement contractor Jason Cameron -- who's been featured on While You Were Out and Man Cave -- as well as Design Star and Tradings Spaces interior designer Sabrina Soto.

"Behind the lights and glamour, actors, musicians and athletes are real people who wouldn’t be who or what they are today without some help along the way," said executive producer Robert Horowitz. "Returning to their hometowns for a heartfelt walk down memory lane to thank a special person in their lives gives every episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation so much depth and emotion."

Stay tuned in the new year for more on Secret Celebrity Renovation, and in the meantime, catch Turner each night on Entertainment Tonight. Check your local listings here.