Cazzie David and Mac Miller's Brother, Miller McCormick, Are Dating

Cazzie David is no longer single. In fact, ET has confirmed she hasn't been single for quite some time and has been dating the late rapper Mac Miller's brother, Miller McCormick.

A source tells ET that David and McCormick have been dating "for a while." The source adds, "Cazzie became friendly with Mac Miller around the time that Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande got together, and then Mac suddenly passed away."

The source continued, "Cazzie got very close to Mac's family after Mac's death, especially with his mother, and brother, Miller. Their relationship turned romantic and they have been dating for quite some time."

David, the daughter of Curb Your Enthusiasm creator and star Larry David, had been in a relationship with the Saturday Night Live star up until they split in May 2018. Roughly around the same time, Grande split from Mac Miller after nearly two years of dating. Davidson and Grande would eventually be linked together shortly thereafter and, just weeks into the relationship, Davidson popped the question with a $93,000 engagement ring. Davidson and Grande's relationship ultimately fizzled, and they broke up several months later in October 2018.

The Thank You, Next singer would later tell Vogue that meeting Davidson was a "distraction" after breaking up with Mac Miller, who died in September 2018 from an accidental overdose. Davidson's currently dating Kim Kardashian West and Grande married Dalton Gomez this past May.

According to PageSix, which first broke the story, David and McCormick have been dating for "over a year" and "possibly closer to two" years. The outlet reports they now live together after purchasing a home in Pittsburgh back in February.