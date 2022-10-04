Catelynn Lowell Admits to Feeling Nervous as Husband Tyler Gets Vasectomy on 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter'

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are done having kids! The couple documented Baltierra getting a vasectomy on Tuesday's episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

As one of the original couples from the MTV franchise, the pair have been together since middle school. They welcomed Carly in 2009 and placed her up for adoption during an emotional episode of 16 and Pregnant. They later welcomed daughters Nova, 7, Vaeda, 3, and Rya, 1, choosing to raise the three girls together.

"No more kids for us. Three's a lot," Catelynn says in Tuesday's episode.

But even though they've come to this decision together, Catelynn admits to being nervous about her husband getting, as he puts it, "snippety snipped."

"I feel a little bit of butterflies. I don't know, it just means we're done," Catelynn tells a confused Tyler. "It's set in stone."

"Yes, yes it is," Tyler assures her, smiling.

Tyler says he's not nervous about the procedure, but once it's over admits to anxiously anticipating the pain that's to come after the numbing agent wears off.

"I'm just nervous because I think it's so numb, you know, so I don't know where [it'll hurt]," he says.

He also admits that he wasn't paying attention to the doctor's instructions, joking, "I was so distracted by smoke coming from my nuts."

The couple tied the knot in August 2015. In addition to carrying their daughters, Catelynn also suffered a miscarriage in 2017, which led her to go to a treatment center for depression and self-harm. She had a second miscarriage in 2020.

In 2021 while she was pregnant with Rya, Catelynn told ET's Deidre Behar, "As of now this will be our last child. That means I've carried four children biologically. I feel like it'll feel complete. My body is cut off. It is done. Whatever we've given we're meant to have and if that's a house full of girls, poor Tyler, but that's what we're meant to have, I guess."

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.