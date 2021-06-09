Carrie Underwood Slays in Silver Sparkles at 2021 CMT Music Awards

Carrie Underwood is one shining star!

The 38-year-old country superstar looked stunning making her way to the 2021 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday. Underwood stepped out to the annual awards show in a gorgeous NICOLAS JEBRAN sequin blended black and white suit from the designer's Silent Conversation SS20 collection.

Underwood's chic suit featured a mesh metal statement piece belt, which perfectly complemented her black heeled booties. She completed the look with her platinum blonde locks styled into gorgeous wavy curls.

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT

It’s a big night for Underwood, who is nominated for two CMT Music Awards this year -- Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year for "Hallelujah" with John Legend. She'll also be taking the stage to perform with NEEDTOBREATHE. Other performers include Mickey Guyton, Luke Bryan, Chris Young, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady A, Carly Pearce, Lauren Alaina with Jon Pardi.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Underwood has kept busy with her March 2021 album, My Savior, as well as her 2020 Christmas LP, and even singing in Spanish when collaborating with David Bisbal.

Up next for the country star is making her way to Las Vegas to headline shows at the Strip's highly anticipated Resorts World Las Vegas. The "Before He Cheats" singer, along with Céline Dion, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, will all perform at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. Dion will kick things off, before Underwood takes the stage for a six-show show run on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

