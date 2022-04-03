Carrie Underwood Gives Powerful Premiere Performance of 'Ghost Story' at 2022 GRAMMYs

Carrie Underwood took the stage at the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards for a flawless premiere performance of her latest single, "Ghost Story." The multi-GRAMMY winner graced the stage with her backing band as she belted out the ballad. Underwood looked gorgeous in a sparkly purple dress that showed off her toned legs and featured a dramatic train.

Underwood was introduced by her wardrobe supervisor. Her husband, Mike Fisher, was adorably supportive of her, giving her a standing ovation after her performance. Underwood’s performance comes after she won the GRAMMY for Best Roots Gospel Album for My Savior. She was also nominated this year for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “If I Didn’t Love You” with Jason Aldean.

Tonight’s performance marks Underwood's return to the GRAMMYs stage. The “Cry Pretty” singer’s last performance at the awards show was in 2013.

Ahead of the ceremony, the 39-year-old singer stunned on the red carpet in a show-stopping gold Dolce & Gabbana gown with Fisher by her side. She also previously opened up about taking the stage during music's biggest night.

“I mean, the GRAMMYs and performing at the GRAMMYs, that is such an iconic thing," she told The Recording Academy. "There are so many incredibly talented musical acts in so many different genres of music that only a select few actually get to perform on the stage even if they’re nominated for multiple ones per night."

Underwood added, “It’s just really special. It’s iconic. There’s always incredible moments. They do such an incredible job of making everybody’s performances look incredible. So I’m always excited to get to play on the GRAMMYs stage.”