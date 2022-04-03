Carrie Underwood and Her Golden GRAMMYs Gown Catch Husband Mike Fisher's Eye

While there are still GRAMMY Awards to be given out, Carrie Underwood is already a winner in every way. In honor of music's biggest night on Sunday, the singer stepped out onto the red carpet in Las Vegas, an undeniable standout in a gold ombré ball gown with an embellished bodice by Dolce & Gabbana.

She certainly turned heads at the star-studded event, including her own husband's, Mike Fisher.

There was no shortage of picture-perfect moments for the couple as they posed for photographers, Fisher at one point planting a kiss on his other half's cheek. In another snap, he was captured looking over at his longtime wife as she smiled for the cameras.

Underwood has plenty to be happy about as she's already won the GRAMMY Award for Best Roots Gospel Album for My Savior and was also nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. The 39-year-old singer is no stranger to the GRAMMYs, having previously won seven statues, including for Best New Artist in 2007.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

And now, she'll be heading home a winner once again -- with new photos to add to the family album.