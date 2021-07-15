Carrie Ann Inaba Shares Her Excitement About Returning to 'DWTS' and Whether She'll Be Back on 'The Talk'

Carrie Ann Inaba is excited to get back to work after taking some time off to focus on her health and well-being.

On Thursday, Inaba opened up about her return to the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars on her Instagram Stories. The update came just hours after ABC announced that season 30 of the dance competition show will premiere Sept. 20. Inaba will be back as a judge alongside Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

"Hey guys, I'm walking my dog, Lola. Anyway, just wanted to say, did you hear the news? Dancing With the Stars, Sept. 20, it's official. We're back!" Inaba, 53, said. "Get your glitter on, pull your disco balls out, warm up your back."

"I can't wait," she continued. "Let's bring on the dancing!"

Inaba, who took a leave of absence from The Talk in April, also teased whether she'll be back on the panel for the CBS talk show. Jerry O'Connell was announced as the show's permanent new co-host on Wednesday, joining Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth.

"I noticed a lot of you are asking about The Talk, if I'm coming back and what's happening there," Inaba said in another series of videos posted to Instagram Stories. "I should have some news soon about what's going on with my future at The Talk."

"I want to say congratulations to Jerry O'Connell," she continued. "As soon as I know what's going on with The Talk I will let you know, I promise. I'm very excited about Dancing With the Stars starting ... everything's good, and I look forward to sharing with you guys the news about The Talk. Have a beautiful day."

Back in April, Inaba took to social media to thank her friends, family and fans for their support after she announced her leave of absence.

"I want to thank you all so much for the supportive messages I've received. I was profoundly touched by your love and understanding," she said at the time, adding that it "was not an easy decision" for her to make. "I was scared ... but your messages reminded me that everything will be alright. Love you all so much and I thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Inaba also detailed her ongoing struggle with chronic illness earlier this year in a post published on her website.

"I've been diagnosed with several autoimmune conditions: lupus, Sjogrën’s, rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia, and, most recently, vasculitis," she wrote. "For many years now, my life has been full of ups and downs, and lots of hard work to help me to feel my best, to land at a new normal that’s comfortable and sustainable."

