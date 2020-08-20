Carol Burnett Seeking Legal Guardianship of Grandson Amid Daughter's Substance Abuse Issues

Carol Burnett is seeking legal guardianship of her grandson, Dylan, the son of her 52-year-old daughter, Erin Hamilton, who has been struggling with substance abuse issues.

Burnett's manager confirmed the news to ET on Thursday, in a statement on behalf of the 87-year-old comedian.

"Due to addiction issues and other circumstances that my daughter, Erin, has been struggling with impacting her immediate family dynamic, my husband and I have petitioned the court to be appointed legal guardian of my 14-year-old grandson," the statement read. "Guardianship will be for oversight purposes concerning his health, education and welfare and not intended to deny him nor the parents proper visitation with one another."

"We look forward to recovery being the next stepping stone towards normalization," the statement continued, "and ask for privacy at this time to allow that process to occur."

According to court documents obtained by ET, Burnett and her husband, Brian Miller, have requested temporary and permanent guardianship of Dylan, who turns 14 in September. The documents state that the hearing for temporary guardianship is continued to Sept. 1, with the hearing regarding the petition for full guardianship set for Jan. 8, 2021.

The documents reveal that Dylan's father, Tony West, is currently in rehab after checking himself into The Hill Rehabilitation Center on Aug. 7, while Hamilton was recently released from a 51/50 hold. West and Hamilton were married for four months before divorcing in June 2006.

The documents also state that on the night of July 15, Hamilton -- who has been in and out of rehabilitation centers the past 19 years -- sent Dylan and her adult son, Zachary Carlson, multiple text messages, threatening suicide. The LAPD placed Hamilton on a 51/50 hold the morning after for suicidality and drug use and, according to the docs, she was released on July 24.