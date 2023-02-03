Carey Hart Does Intense Workout With a Chest Tube Installed to Help With an Infection: 'No Excuses'

Carey Hart says the grind never stops. The former motocross racer -- and husband to Pink -- posted a photo of himself on Instagram working out with a chest tube to fight an infection.

"Chest tube baby 🤣🤣🤣. My old & infected self is still getting after it 🤘🏼🤘🏼," Hart wrote on Thursday. "1/2 way through my antibiotic treatment, and @foxmoto couldnt have dropped their work out line at a better time for me! Check out all their tech gear for men and women!!! Stuff is legit. No excuses people, you got this. Get after it, give it 100%. 👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻."

In the photo, Hart stands on a mat mid-lunge with a kettlebell held in both hands, his chest tube visible beneath his left shoulder.

Hart first updated fans on his infection in January. He posted a photo to Instagram showing him injecting medicine via the tube.

"Well this sucks 👎," he wrote. "Found out a couple days before Christmas that I have an infection in some old hardware in my body. After stressing my brains out through the holidays, I got this tunneled catheter installed in my chest. Now for the next 41 days I have to inject antibiotics to knock this sucker out. I can handle a bone sticking out of my skin, but this catheter is definitely nerve racking 🤣. Wonder if I can push some caffeine through it? Just kidding."

Hart continued, saying he was grateful for the care he was receiving. "It's not how I wanted to start 2023, but thankful it was found and modern medicine has the tools to treat it," he wrote. "Gonna be a long 6 weeks, but I got this. Coming back better and stronger. Take care everyone, and stay healthy!"

Hart's infection comes after he underwent surgery to fuse vertebrae in his neck in early December, telling fans his doctors had "ended up fusing the vertebrae because the joint was a bit hammered." That same day, he posted an update before the operation, writing, "wakie wakie, time to fix the neckie."

After he woke from the operation, Hart posted a thank you to his medical team and family. "Thank you so much to the amazing staff that took care of me and my wife the last 24 hours," he wrote. "You all rule!!!!! Headed home now and letting the recovery begin."