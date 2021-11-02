Cardi B to Host the 2021 American Music Awards

Cardi B is hosting the 2021 American Music Awards, Okurr? The "WAP" rapper will be making her hosting debut when the AMAs airs live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 21.

"When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited," Cardi shared in a statement announcing her hosting duties. "I'm ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen."

And the AMAs are just as excited to have the 29-year-old rapper as this year's host.

"We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host,” said Jesse Collins, AMAs executive producer. "She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever!"

The five-time AMA winner is no stranger to the awards show, having performed "I Like It" alongside J Balvin and Bad Bunny in 2018, and making history during her last AMAs appearance by becoming the first female rapper to win Favorite Hip-Hop Song twice.



Cardi will join a long list of rappers, actresses and global superstar AMA hosts, including Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Murphy, Jimmy Kimmel, Britney Spears, LL Cool J, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lionel Richie, and last year’s host Taraji P. Henson.

Get ready for the show by checking out all of this year's nominees, here. The 2021 American Music Awards air live Nov. 21 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and will stream the next day on Hulu.