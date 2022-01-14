Cardi B Testifies in Court That She Felt 'Extremely Suicidal’ Following YouTuber’s Allegations

Cardi B revealed in federal court that allegations made by YouTuber Latasha Kebe, who goes by Tasha K, caused her to feel "extremely suicidal."

According to Billboard, the "WAP" rapper took the stand on Thursday in her libel lawsuit against Kebe, and testified to a jury in federal court in Atlanta, Georgia, that she had suicidal thoughts after seeing Kebe's claims about her. Cardi filed her lawsuit in 2019, accusing Kebe of attempting to defame her with dozens of YouTube videos where she made salacious allegations, including that Cardi has herpes.

Billboard reports that Cardi testified that she felt "helpless" after Kebe repeatedly continued to make false claims to her nearly one million YouTube followers. As a result, Cardi testified that she developed fatigue, anxiety, weight loss and migraines over the ordeal.

"Only an evil person could do that s**t," Cardi said, with Billboard noting that the rapper apologized to the judge for her language.

According to Billboard, Cardi also told jurors that despite her tough upbringing -- which included poverty, homelessness and physical abuse -- she had never felt suicidal until Kebe's claims surfaced, which resulted in her having to see a therapist.

Cardi, who has vehemently denied that she has herpes, also testified that Kebe's herpes claim spilled into her comments section on Instagram, after users questioned in a post whether it was appropriate for her to kiss her daughter, Kulture, on the lips.

The trial, already a week in, is expected to resume on Tuesday.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).