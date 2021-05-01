Cardi B Reacts to Criticism Over Not Letting 2-Year-Old Daughter Kulture Listen to 'WAP'

Cardi B is proud of her racy lyrics, but there's a line she doesn't cross when it comes to her 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, whom she shares with her husband, Offset.

In a recent Instagram Live video, the 28-year-old rapper was singing along to her hit song, "WAP," when Kulture walked into the room. Cardi immediately turned the song off, saying, "no, no, no, no," and taking a sip of her wine.

Some people on social media criticized the rapper for what they felt was her being hypocritical.

"So ya daughter cant listen to it but everybody else's daughter can? @iamcardib" one Twitter user wrote. "AW OKAY! Exactly what I been saying you have an agenda to push with that trash a** label your with. DISGUSTING."

Cardi replied to the tweet and defended herself, noting that her music was for adults, not children.

"Ya needs to stop with this already!" Cardi wrote back. "I'm not [JoJo Siwa]! I don't make music for kids I make music for adults. Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see. I'm a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be."

"There's moms who are strippers. Pop pu**y, twerk all night for entertainment does that mean they do it around their kids? No!" she also tweeted. "Stop makin this a debate. Its pretty much common sense."

Back in August, Cardi defended "WAP" and its explicit lyrics during an appearance on The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

"The people that the song bothers are usually conservatives or really religious people, but my thing is I grew up listening to this type of music," Cardi noted. "Other people might think it's strange and vulgar, but to me it's almost like, really normal, you know what I'm saying?"

"No, of course I don't want my child to listen to this song and everything -- but it's for adults," she continued. "You wanna know something? It's what people wanna hear. If people didn’t wanna hear it, if they were so afraid to hear it, it wouldn't be doing as good."

Cardi said her music was meant to empower women.

"My music is always going to make a woman feel like a bad b**ch," she said. "When you make a woman feel like she's the baddest b**ch in the room, to me, that's female empowerment."