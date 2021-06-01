Cardi B, Mark Ruffalo and More Celebs React to Trump Supporters Storming US Capitol

Donald Trump supporters surrounded the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C following a rally on Wednesday, gathering to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over the president in the 2020 election.
After Trump held a rally claiming he won the election, thousands took to the Capitol, storming barricades and confronting the police. Video posted online showed a person even aggressively breaking a glass window on a Capitol building door, taking over the building and trespassing. It was hours before Trump deployed the National Guard to protect the Capitol, per CBS News. President-Elect Joe Biden spoke out, urging Trump to tell people to go home, which he eventually did moments after Biden's televised address.
Celebrities like Cardi B, Mark Ruffalo, Issa Rae and many more took to social media to express their disbelief at what is occurring in the nation's capital.
"Where the National guards?" Cardi tweeted, adding, "The irony is pretty funny.........weren’t people just wild animals in the summer for demanding justice and now?......Let me just watch."
Ruffalo also tweeted, "Imagine if this was our side. There would be rivers of our blood in the streets and not a single one of us would be armed. This has been allowed. #CoupAttempt."
The Insecure creator and star simply tweeted, "Truly disgusted."
Ashton Kutcher also encouraged people to "Support the peaceful transition of power!!!!!!!! That’s being a patriot!"
