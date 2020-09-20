Cardi B Launches Instagram for Daughter Kulture

Cardi B and Offset's adorable 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, is a social media star. On Saturday, Cardi announced that she created an Instagram account for Kulture, and she already has over a half a million followers.

The 27-year-old rapper announced Kulture's Instagram page with her own post, sharing pictures of her daughter clad in a pink cardigan and plaid skirt while posing with a mini Louis Vuitton backpack.

"Follow @Kulturekiari new IG…soo much cool bute baby stuff coming up 🎀🌸," Cardi wrote.

Kulture's bio reads, "Hey buddies🎀 Kulture official page🌸I like everything pink💝 Spoiled💟 This page is managed by my mommy @iamcardib." Her page is already filled with cute pictures and videos, including her and Cardi having fun with filters.

Meanwhile, Cardi recently filed for divorce from Offset after three years of marriage. She went on Instagram Live on Friday and got candid about the decision, explaining that "nothing crazy" happened and she "got tired of f**king arguing."

"I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye," she shared with fans. "When you feel like it's just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I'd rather just leave."

"Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do f**king grow apart," she continued. "I been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man, I have a household with this man. Sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments and the build up. You get tired sometimes and before something bad happens, before you get left, before you get cheated on, sometimes you want to leave."

