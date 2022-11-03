Cardi B Honors Takeoff With Touching Video Tribute Retweet After His Death

While Takeoff's family is privately mourning his death after a fatal shooting in Houston, Texas, Cardi B took to her Twitter account to share a touching video in tribute to the late rapper. Cardi, whose husband Offset was Takeoff's cousin and fellow Migos member, retweeted a video from Complex Music where the 28-year-old shows off a ring featuring a photo of him and his mom, calling it the best gift he's ever gotten from Offset and Quavo.

"My dudes gave me this ring," Takeoff says in the video. "It's always going to stay with me, too. I ain't never going to take it off."

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, died in the early morning hours on Tuesday after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Quavo, his uncle and fellow Migos member, was also on the scene and was uninjured during the incident.

Neither Quavo nor Offset have released any statements publicly in the wake of Takeoff's death, but Offset subtly honored the late rapper by changing his profile photo on Instagram to one of Takeoff. On Twitter, the 30-year-old changed his profile photo to one of Migos featuring Takeoff and Quavo and made his cover photo one of himself and Takeoff.

Following Takeoff's death, Migos' record label, Quality Control, released a statement.

"It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother [Kirshnik] Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff," the statement read. "Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated."

"Please respect his family and friends and we all continue to process this monumental loss," the label's post concluded.

On Tuesday, tributes poured in from a host of celebrities including Drake, Teyana Taylor, DJ Khaled and more. James Corden remembered Takeoff -- who was the youngest member of the rap group -- during the Late Late Show.

"My biggest feeling when I was around him was just how much he loved music. He lived for it," Corden said. "And it was that love of music that essentially willed Migos into existence."

Corden also spoke with ET on Wednesday at the Los Angeles premiere of his new drama series, Mammals, where he further reflected on the time he spent with the rapper while shooting a "Carpool Karaoke" segment with Migos for The Late Late Show.

"It's devastating," the 44-year-old British host shared. "My abiding memory of him was just that he was so kind, he was so laid-back, he was funny. He would always call me Big Drip if I saw him, which he knew I just loved."

"I never knew, until I heard the news of his passing, that the reason he was called Takeoff is 'cause often he would just record all of his verses in one take, and that was it," Corden continued. "He was such an accomplished musician. What he did, he changed the needle on trap music."

"We really lost someone incredibly, incredibly special there, we really, really have," Corden added somberly.