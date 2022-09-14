Cardi B Donates $100K to Her School in the Bronx, Surprises Students in Sweet Moment

Cardi B is giving back to her community! On Tuesday, the 29-year-old rapper first teased her charitable day on her Instagram Stories, saying in a video, "I hope today's not a tearjerker day for me."

NBC New York reporter Kay Angrum later shared a video of Cardi surprising the students and staff at I.S. 232, her former middle school in the Bronx, New York, by donating $100,000.

She made the appearance wearing an all-red dress and waving to the crowd in the auditorium as everyone cheered. The "Up" emcee also posed for pics with the excited students.

Cardi addressed the adoring crowd, saying she wanted the donation to go to "after school activities, maybe tutoring, or maybe something fun, maybe a music program!"

HAPPENING NOW: Cardi B announces she’s donating $100K to I.S. 232 in the Bronx, where she used to be a student. @NBCNewYork #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/2w597RKWhz — Kay Angrum (@kayangrum) September 13, 2022

Cardi B visited her old middle school in the Bronx and announced she’s donating $100,000 to them to assist with implementing activities like dance programs, tutoring, music and more. 👏



Cardi really has a heart of gold and I love when people are able to see it on full display￼ pic.twitter.com/ghpFQATbK5 — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) September 14, 2022

Cardi B speaking to the youth at her old school in the Bronx today. Cardi also donate 100k that will help the students tremendously 🥹 pic.twitter.com/4RTtoTicQu — bri 💎 (@DearBelcalis) September 13, 2022

Cardi talked to the students about her experience in the middle school, saying she got arrested while in the school and made "a lot of bad decisions."

"When it was time to go to high school, I wanted to go to a certain school, because I always wanted to be an entertainer," she shared. "And I didn't get accepted to the school, and I was upset because some girls that I felt like were less talented than me got accepted to those schools, but the difference was, that I wasn't doing what I was supposed to be doing."

She encouraged the students to think about their futures, saying, "It's never too late for you guys."