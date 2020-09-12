Cardi B Breaks Into Song During FN Achievement Awards Acceptance Speech

Cardi B thought she'd be making a lot more style statements in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic hit. The "W.A.P." rapper is being honored as the Style Influencer of the Year at the Footwear News Achievement Awards, and ET has the first look at her acceptance speech.

Cardi admits that she can get bored with a look pretty quickly, which is why she's always changing things up. "I might do a Birkin with a bathing suit. I might do the latest Louis Vuitton leather jacket. I like to be raunchy and I like to be chic and elegant," she says of her diverse sense of style. "I get bored with just doing one thing. When I do sexy-sexy too much, I get a little bored. When I do sporty too much, I get bored. So, I'm happy that people like all my looks. Thank you very much."

The 28-year-old emcee -- who is dressed in a chic black dress with feathers all around it while accepting her award that she licks -- then breaks into song after adding that she wishes fans could have seen her in more looks this year.

While Cardi was thrilled to accept the Style Influencer of the Year, she recently told fans on Instagram that she decided not to submit her and Megan Thee Stallion's hit song, "W.A.P.," for consideration at the 2021 GRAMMYs.

"If I was pressed for a GRAMMY I would’ve submitted ‘WAP’ for this year and I didn’t submit it," she shared on her Story. "I don't want to be submitted to award shows until I put out my album because I think my album is so good."

Cardi added that she's been working on her new album for almost two years, noting, "Some songs are so emotional to me because I did them during quarantine. I'm not pressed for nothing."

