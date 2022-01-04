Cardi B and Offset's Newborn Son Steals the Show as She Gives Fans a Look at Her Morning Routine

Cardi B is giving fans a rare look at her life as a mother of two. The 29-year-old rapper -- who welcomed her second child with husband Offset on Sept. 4 -- proved that she’s just like any other mom.

“AWAKE....thinkin bout doing a story of my mourning [sic] routines,” she wrote on the first slide. “Let’s see if my hand are not that tight [sic] up.”

At 6:03 a.m., her son already had his first bottle for the day and was back to sleep, while Cardi simultaneously prepped another one for him.

The little one wasn’t down long. At 7:57 a.m., the "WAP" emcee shared a video of her sitting in the dark, feeding her son another bottle. Keeping his head out of the frame, the mom rocked him while he ate.

“Now he’s awake with full energy while I have NONE,” she wrote in the following slide. “Feed, burped, changed. Waiting on his morning poop thooo.... I know it’s coming.”

In the video, Cardi’s little boy’s tiny feet move around the frame while he coos.

“Literally in my last video I said I was waiting on my morning poop,” she said in a clip posted four minutes later. “I know this baby too well. The morning poop already came. Literally four minutes after posting. I’m gonna just wait until he finishes.”

Cardi and her baby weren’t alone for long. At 8:52 a.m., “earlier than she expected,” her and Offset’s 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, and Offset’s 6-year-old daughter, Kaelea, were up and on iPads. It was then time for Cardi to go into extra mommy mode.

In the next clip, Kulture adorably sits on the sink while her mom films her brushing her teeth at 9:06 a.m. “Good brush,” she tells her daughter, while still holding on to her baby boy. She explains to her followers that her little girl is up earlier than she is on most mornings.

Cardi also shares that Kulture’s normal schedule - - which includes school - - is a little disrupted because the family is in Atlanta, Georgia, at the moment.

After the teeth brushing, Cardi's morning got busier than expected and became too much for her Stories. “Sorry, can’t do more Insta stories,” she wrote on a blank slide. “It gets busy quick. NEED BOTH MY HANDS.”

Cardi and Offset have yet to share the name of their baby boy. However, she did share a glimpse of their new bundle in a birthday shoutout dedicated to her 30-year-old husband.

Also in December, the GRAMMY-winning artist shared a sweet update on her pandemic baby. "My son holding his bottle wit both his hands already 🥺😱,” she tweeted. “I'm trying to remember if KK was doing that around 3 months old or if this is one of the super powers these pandemic babies coming with.”