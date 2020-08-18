Cardi B and Daughter Kulture Celebrate 'WAP' Hitting No. 1 With 'Moana' Singalong: Watch

Cardi B is celebrating her latest success with her daughter! During an Instagram Live on Monday, the 27-year-old celebrated her and Megan Thee Stallion's track, "WAP," hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 by having a sweet singalong with her husband, Offset, and their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture.

In the cute clip, Offset holds the tot as Cardi belts out "How Far I'll Go" from the Disney flick Moana. Kulture, wearing an adorable polka dot outfit, sings along with her mom as Offset smiles at them.

"This is my song!" Cardi exclaims at one point, before turning to her little one and asking, "This is our song, right?"

"You look so cute," Cardi compliments Kulture later in the clip. "You look like Mommy."

Cardi and Megan's No. 1 success came on Monday. At the time, the women took to Instagram to celebrate the record-breaking news. Cardi expressed her gratitude to her co-rapper by sending her a custom-made Birkin bag.

The iconic Hermès purse has been gifted before in Cardi's household, with Offset giving Kulture one for her second birthday.

"My manager just walked in and said cardi sent you something 😭😭😭😭 not the birkinnnnnnnn 😭😭😭 thank you frennn omg I can’t believe you 🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡," Megan captioned her post showing off the bag. "I wonder what I’m gonna get her 😈😈😈 @iamcardib"

