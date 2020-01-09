Cardi B and Daughter Kulture Are Twinning in Matching Pink Outfits and Birkin Bags

Cardi B is taking "Mommy and Me" up a notch. The "WAP" rapper took to Instagram on Monday to show off her and daughter Kulture's matching pink looks -- which included cool shades and Birkin bags.

"Me and my babe 🎀," Cardi captioned a pic that showed her sitting side by side with her 2-year-old daughter. Kulture sports a patterned pink onesie, white shoes and a big pink bow in the pic, matching her mom, who wears a two-piece pink ensemble and white pumps.

Fans and celeb friends like Kylie Jenner gushed over the snap in the comments, while Cardi called Kulture her "best friend" in a video of them walking outside of a soundstage.

Kulture's bag isn't on loan from her famous mama. Offset gifted his daughter the purse for her second birthday in July -- causing fans to question the choice. Cardi, however, defended Offset's gift on her Instagram Story.

"When celebrities buy their kids jewelry and designer s**t, people be like, 'Kids don't care about that. They only care about toys and candy,'" she said. "Yeah, they only care about toys and candy but the thing is the kids also go outside. You know what I'm saying? Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places, celebrity kids, they go do red carpets."

"And if I'm fly and Daddy's fly, then so is the kid. If I'm wearing Cha-nay-nay, my kid's having the same same, you know what I'm saying?" Cardi quipped. "It's not up to what the kids like. If it was the kids, they'd be outside in diapers. Because if I was looking like a bad b**ch, expensive b**ch and I have my kid looking like a bum bum, then y'all would be talking s**t. So I'm not mad that Daddy bought baby a Birkin. She's gonna match Mommy."

