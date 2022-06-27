Cara Delevingne Talks Joining 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2 (Exclusive)

Just a few days away from her debut in season 2 of Only Murders in the Building, Cara Delevingne described her emotional state as "shocked and surprised."

Delevingne joined Steve Martin,Martin Short, and longtime bestie Selena Gomez on the hit murder mystery comedy in December. And though filming may be long done, the actress still stumbles for words to describe her giddiness over the entire project.

"It was honestly the best project I've ever done," she recently told ET's Will Marfuggi. "I just didn’t want it to end."

Delevingne plays Alice, a sophisticated New York City art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the Arcadia apartment building's ongoing puzzles. At the end of last season, the building's original trio of curious residents -- Oliver (Short), Charles (Martin) and Mabel (Gomez) -- solved their instigating murder mystery just before stumbling upon another bloody crime scene and ending up in police custody. Hulu released the first two episodes of season 2 on Tuesday, and they will release the remaining eight on a weekly basis every Tuesday.

Delevingne spent last week in press interviews alongside her new co-stars, and though each one is legendary in their own right, she spoke fondly of the ways that the star-studded trio instantly became a familial foursome.

"There was no small talk," she joked, "we just went in deep talking about our favorite condiments." The winning two? French mustard and horseradish -- who's to say whose is whose.

Beyond the honor of joining the group, Delevingne said her excitement also stems from the genius of the show's creators. "The story that they write and how it unfolds," she said, "it's just never expected and that's what I love so much because I'm usually pretty good at that stuff and I really have still never got it right."

Though the plot remains a mystery, the network did confirm that Alice will serve as Mabel's season 2 love interest. Delevingne herself identifies as pansexual, and Variety called her "one of Hollywood’s most visible queer actors" in 2020.

"I really loved being able to represent the queer community," Delevingne said, adding that she was happy to embark on the project with such a close friend. She and Gomez have known each other for around a decade. "It was so easy and safe, we already have that relationship in terms of comfortability," she said.

Gomez also echoed Delevingne's sense of ease. "I've known her for so many years. It was honestly like working with a childhood friend," Gomez told Marfuggi. "I just enjoyed it. She’s hilarious."

As audiences get their first taste of season 2, the whole cast said they would eagerly jump at the opportunity to return for season 3. "Even as an extra," Delevingne joked. "But honestly, it was the best set to ever work on, it was so hard to end... it should just continue forever."