Candace Cameron Bure Stars in Hallmark Channel's 'If I Only Had Christmas': First Look (Exclusive)

Candace Cameron Bure is back to ring in another holiday season.

The Hallmark Channel staple stars in her latest original Christmas movie, If I Only Had Christmas, which follows a cheerful publicist (Bure), who teams up with a cynical business owner (Warren Christie) and his team to help a charity in need.

ET exclusively premieres the first look at the official poster and promo for the upcoming film, featuring a special video message from Bure, who also hosts a seven-night Thanksgiving week event.

The trailer will begin airing on Hallmark in November, leading up to the Nov. 29 premiere of the movie.

Also, feast your eyes on the festive poster for If I Only Had Christmas below.

Hallmark Channel

This year, Hallmark will debut 40 original holiday movies on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, including its first film centered on a gay couple looking to adopt and a dedicated Hanukkah movie, as part of its annual Christmas programming. The network will premiere new movies from Oct. 23 through Dec. 20.

If I Only Had Christmas premieres Sunday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.