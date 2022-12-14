Canceled and Renewed Network TV Shows for 2023: See the Full List

It's time to find out if your favorite network TV shows are canceled or renewed!

It can be overwhelming keeping up with what's coming back and what's not, which is why ET is your one-stop shop for all the latest at ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC. Just in the past several months, a flurry of network shows have been unceremoniously canceled (Fox's Monarch) or opted to end their multi-season runs (The CW's The Flash, ABC's A Million Little Things), while others were lucky enough to earn early renewals (CBS' FBI franchise and The Equalizer) or surprise resurrections (NBC's Magnum P.I.). Only time will tell for the other shows hoping for good news.

And with the growing number of streaming shows, we've also created an easy-to-navigate canceled/renewed guide tracking all of the major streaming titles, such as Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, Disney+'s MCU, Paramount+'s Yellowstone franchise and more, so head on over there for the latest intel.

As pickups and cancellations continue to roll out over the next several months for the networks' primetime programming, we'll update this list regularly with all the latest news. So, to keep up to date on all things renewed, canceled or on the bubble, bookmark this page and check back here often to learn whether your favorite network shows were picked up or banished to the TV graveyard!

ABC

'Abbott Elementary' Gilles Mingasson/ABC

Renewed:

American Idol - Season 21 (premieres Feb. 19)

The Bachelor - Season 27 (premieres Jan. 23)

The Wonder Years - Season 2 (premieres summer)

Canceled:

Avalon (scrapped after straight-to-series order)

Final Season:

A Million Little Things (premieres 2023)

New Series for 2023:

The Company You Keep (premieres Feb. 19)

Not Dead Yet (premieres Feb. 8)

Will Trent(premieres Jan. 3)

To Be Determined:

Abbott Elementary

Alaska Daily

Bachelor in Paradise

The Bachelorette

Big Sky

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

The Conners

The Goldbergs

The Good Doctor

Grey's Anatomy

Home Economics

The Rookie

The Rookie: Feds

Shark Tank

Station 19

CBS

'NCIS' Robert Voets/CBS

Renewed:

The Equalizer - through Season 4

FBI - through Season 6

FBI: International - through Season 3

FBI: Most Wanted - through Season 5

Survivor - through Season 44

Young Sheldon - through Season 7

Canceled:

TBD

Final Season:

TBD

New Series for 2023:

True Lies (premieres March 1)

To Be Determined:

Blue Bloods

Bob Hearts Abishola

CSI: Vegas

East New York

Fire Country

Ghosts

NCIS

NCIS: Hawaii

NCIS: Los Angeles

The Neighborhood

So Help Me Todd

S.W.A.T.

The CW

'Walker' Rebecca Brenneman/The CW

Renewed:

TBD

Canceled:

Tom Swift

New Series for 2023:

Gotham Knights (premieres 2023)

To Be Determined:

All American

All American: Homecoming

Kung Fu

Superman & Lois

Walker

Walker: Independence

The Winchesters

Fox

'9-1-1' Jack Zeman/Fox

Renewed:

Fantasy Island - Season 2 (premieres Jan. 2)

Grimsburg - through Season 2

Krapopolis - through Season 2

Canceled:

Monarch

Final Season:

TBD

New Series for 2023:

Accused (premieres Jan. 22)

Alert (premieres Jan. 9)

To Be Determined:

9-1-1

9-1-1: Lone Star (Season 4 premieres Jan. 17)

Bob's Burgers

Call Me Kat

The Cleaning Lady

Family Guy

The Great North

HouseBroken

The Resident

The Simpsons

So You Think You Can Dance

Welcome to Flatch

NBC

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Cara Howe/NBC

Renewed:

American Auto - Season 2 (premieres Jan. 24)

The Blacklist - Season 10 (premieres Feb. 26)

Grand Crew - Season 2 (premieres 2023)

Magnum P.I. - through Season 6 (two-season pickup after CBS cancellation)

Quantum Leap - Season 2

The Voice - Season 24

Canceled:

TBD

Final Season:

New Amsterdam

New Series for 2023:

Found (premieres Feb. 19)

Night Court (premieres Jan. 17)

Untitled Mike O'Malley series (premieres 2023)

To Be Determined:

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago P.D.

La Brea

Law & Order

Law & Order: Organized Crime

Law & Order: SVU

Lopez vs. Lopez

Young Rock

