Camila Mendes Says She's 'Keeping an Open Mind' About Life After 'Riverdale' (Exclusive)

Camila Mendes is thinking ahead to her post-Riverdale life. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with the 28-year-old actress at the premiere of her new film, Do Revenge, and Mendes opened up about what she wants to do after her long-running CW series comes to an end.

"I don't know. I just wanna keep an open mind and I just wanna see what it looks like to have some more free time in my life and what I wanna do with that free time," she shares. "I feel like I just wanna go into it with an open mind."

While her future plans are uncertain as of now, Mendes is sure about one thing -- that she'll be "so emotional" when Riverdale wraps its seventh and final season.

"I've grown up with these people. I spent my entire 20s with them, so we've really been through so much together," she says. "I can't imagine what it's gonna be like when I don't see them every day."

Until filming picks up in October, though, Mendes and her Riverdale co-stars are taking some time apart. "We spend time with each other all the time, so we're happy to take breaks," she shares.

As Mendes prepares to get back into the Riverdale groove one last time, she's busy promoting her new Netflix film, Do Revenge, in which she and Maya Hawke play friends who agree to go after one another's bullies. Ahead of its premiere on the streaming service, fans are already eager for a sequel to the movie.

"Not that I've heard of but, I don't know," Mendes tells ET of if a sequel is in the works. "I wonder what a Do Revenge sequel would look like. I imagine it'd be some sort of time jump."

Do Revenge will hit Netflix Sept. 16.