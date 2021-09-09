Camila Cabello Says She Took Two Tequila Shots and Sang This Song Before Her First Date With Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been together for two years now, but back when they had their first date, Cabello was so nervous that she had to sing it out. On Wednesday's The Late Late Show With James Corden, the 24-year-old singer-actress and her Cinderella co-stars, Corden, Idina Menzel and Billy Porter, did a fun Carpool Karaoke where they sang Broadway show tunes, a song from their film and more.

Cabello shared with Menzel, who starred as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, that one of Wicked's hit songs helped her through a nerve-wracking time.

"I swear to god, before Shawn and I's first date, I was so nervous I took two tequila shots and sang 'Defying Gravity,'" Cabello said.

Noting that she and the "Stitches" singer had been talking for a few weeks before their romantic first encounter, Cabello said she felt a lot of pressure.

"There's just a lot of stakes before the first time. I'm like, 'Oh my god, do I kiss him when I see him?' I don't know," she recalled thinking. "He's about to come over and I'm so nervous I just can't take it. My dad is there and I'm like, 'Pour me two tequila shots, just do it.' And I just sang 'Defying Gravity.'"

The group then sang the show-stopping number and Corden quipped, "If Shawn Mendes knew..." to which Cabello replied, "I mean, he'd be terrified."

Cabello also said Mendes ran lines with her as she prepared to play the iconic princess, but far from being critical, she joked her musician boyfriend was more intimidated by her.

"No, Shawn was self-conscious running the lines with me and he wasn't even in the movie," she joked. "He's probably more of the Cinderella in our relationship than I am."

Prior to Cinderella's release, Cabello spoke with ET about Mendes' support on the movie, where Nicholas Galitzine plays the role of the prince.

"It would've been weird [if Shawn played the prince], because he's my boyfriend IRL," she explained. "[But] he's the best and I think we are really supportive of each other and always want to see each other."