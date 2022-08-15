Camila Cabello Roasts Blake Shelton for Mispronouncing Her Name in New 'The Voice' Promo

Camila Cabello has arrived! The 25-year-old "Bam Bam" singer steals the show in a new promo for the upcoming 22nd season of The Voice, in which she joins series stalwart Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and John Legend on the coaching panel. But for Blake, learning the correct pronunciation of Camila's name might take some practice.

"It says 'Ca-Mill-Uh!'" he insists in the new teaser, with Camila firing back, "You pronounce my name wrong."

"He calls me 'Camelot,' 'Carmichael,'" she jokes. "Why is it so hard for him?"

Later, she urges a contestant to join Gwen's team -- to Blake's chagrin. "I want the best for him!" she exclaims.

"No, you don't. You want the worst for me," the country star replies, to which Camila quips right back, "Both can be true!"

The Voice returns to NBC with new episodes on Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, Camila's personal life is heating up as a source confirms to ET that she has recently started seeing 31-year-old dating app founder Austin Kevitch. The duo was spotted out during a casual stroll in Los Angeles.

Camila and Austin shared a couple of cheek kisses while they sat down at a restaurant. A source tells ET, "Austin and Camila have been seeing each other and dating. They're having a great time together and really like each other. They're both funny and creative. Things are going well."

The “Havana” singer and the Lox Club co-founder's outing comes after they first sparked dating rumors in June, when they were spotted out together.

At the time, a source told ET that the duo was set up by mutual friends and "they went out and had fun together."

